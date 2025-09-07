/Arijit Singh's London concert abrupt end shocks fans; Here's why

Arijit Singh is one of the renowned and celebrated singers worldwide. From delivering chartbuster songs to performing with Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh has garnered global fame. The singer is on a roll with his concert, and the latest stop is in London. However, he had to face a roadblock with his performance when it abruptly ended, shocking fans.

Why was Arijit Singh's concert in London cancelled abruptly?

A video shared by a user on Instagram in which Arijit Singh can be seen singing the Brahmastra song Deva Deva when the sound was cut off. Followed by the crowd, shouts were heard as fireworks went off, which hinted at the end of the show, with strict timings. The words read, "Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes...but at 10.30 pm sharp, Tottenham stadium pulled the plug." The caption read, "No goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm."

This sparked debate amongst netizens in the comment section. Many supported saying everyone should abide by the rules, while many supported the actor. One user wrote, "Respect for the people who take time damn seriously". Another user wrote, "Rules are rules, I wish this were India". "Harsh", wrote the third user.

Arijit Singh makes history!

Singer Arijit Singh scripts history as the first Indian artist ever to headline a UK stadium by announcing a landmark performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the concert, he also performed several other hit tracks, including Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar, and Sapphire, among others.