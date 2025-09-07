LOGIN
Lovely Runner to Extraordinary You: 6 Best k-dramas featuring Kim Hye-yoon

Published: Sep 07, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 19:08 IST

Kim Hye-yoon rose to fame with her acting philosophy for seeking challenging roles across several genres. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.

Popular k-dramas of Kim Hye-yoon
Popular k-dramas of Kim Hye-yoon

South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon gained widespread recognition after she played roles in Sky Castle and Extraordinary You, among others. She transitioned to leading roles and has become a celebrated actress, aiming to take on a variety of challenging characters to be known as the Nation's Actress.

Sky Castle
Sky Castle

The show tells the story of four housewives living in a lavish neighbourhood called SKY Castle, who engage in a string of conflicts as they struggle to make their children stand out more than others in every possible way.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy
Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

The show tells the story of Ra Yi Eon, a secret agent of the Joseon dynasty, who meets Kim Jo Yi, a divorcee. Things get complicated when they go on a mission to expose corrupt politicians.

Extraordinary You
Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You tells the story of a high-school girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer. She decides to change the plot to suit her desires and find the love of her life.

Lovely Runner
Lovely Runner

The show tells the story of a young woman who returns to the past to save a singer who has committed suicide in the present.

True Beauty
True Beauty

The show tells the story of an insecure student who uses makeup to conceal her blemishes. However, she soon befriends a boy who sees her for her true self.

Record of Youth
Record of Youth

The show tells the story of three young fashionistas who are trying to make it big in the world of modelling.

Lovely Runner to Extraordinary You: 6 Best k-dramas featuring Kim Hye-yoon
Lovely Runner to Extraordinary You: 6 Best k-dramas featuring Kim Hye-yoon

