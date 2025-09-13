/Diamonds and denims: Decoding Badshah’s look at New York Fashion Week

Music icon and pop culture trailblazer Badshah once again stamped his mark on the international fashion scene, becoming the first-ever Indian rapper ever to attend New York Fashion Week.



Invited by acclaimed designer Alexander Wang who’s dressed the likes of Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Bella Hadid, Badshah front-rowed the much-anticipated Spring 2026 collection at 58 Bowery. This landmark appearance follows Badshah’s triumphant attendance at Paris Men’s Fashion Week for Amiri and coincides with his ongoing sold-out Unfinished Tour across North America.



He made a commanding entrance in a look that married effortless street style with elevated couture. Styled by New York–based Shipra Sharma, he stepped onto the scene in a light-blue, washed-denim, oversized zip-up hoodie and matching jeans. The ensemble was anchored by Alexander Wang’s black chunky-sole boots, creating the perfect contrast of rugged and refined.

At the heart of the look: handcrafted statement jewellery by luxury accessories house Deepa Gurnani. A constellation of diamond-encrusted brooches—Alligator on Ice, Jay, Goat on Ice, Skull on Ice, Elephant on Ice—were artfully scattered across his jacket. Each piece was meticulously crafted in India by master artisans using generations-old techniques, fusing bold glamour with cultural homage. The elephant motif, prominently displayed, paid tribute to Badshah’s Indian heritage, while the handheld black shimmery Majestic Clutch provided the finishing flourish.



On his wrist, Badshah sported a Richard Mille RM 74-02 timepiece, renowned for its avant-garde skeletonized design and technical precision. Shielding his gaze, he donned Oakley Metal Jacket sunglasses in matte black—adding a futuristic, high-performance edge to the ensemble.

Complementing the artisanal brooches, premier fine-jewellery brand Shaneli provided a custom 50-carat necklace and coordinating diamond rings set in 18K gold and 5 carats. The interlocking design echoes the rhythm and flow of Badshah’s music, marrying the depth of his lyrics with the brilliance of natural diamonds.

