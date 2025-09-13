/K-pop girl group Aespa's performance of Rich Man on GMA disappoints netizens: 'No aura, zero energy...'

Renowned South Korean girl group Aespa has been on a roll ever since they unveiled the latest song Rich Man. The group of four has grabbed attention once again for their visuals and their performance in the recently released music video. However, the band is now facing backlash for their performance on the American show.

Netizens' reaction to Aespa's performance on GMA

On September 12, Aespa performed their song Rich Man on Good Morning America. But when the performance was shared online, it sparked criticism from netizens who shared that they had zero energy. One user wrote, "No auro, zero energy performance".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another user wrote, "Lacking stage presence". "Lip sync and mess performance", wrote the third user. Other users also pointed out, stating they all looked a mess, relying more on camera work and backup dancers.

For the unversed, Rich Man is the latest song released by the group Aespa for their sixth extended play of the same name. It was released as the EP's lead single by the agency SM Entertainment on September 5, 2025. A remix of the song featuring Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza was released on September 12, 2025, along with a full English version.

All about Aespa

Aespa made their debut in 2020 with four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group is best known for the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop.

The group's name, Aespa, combines the English initials for "avatar" and "experience" (Avatar X Experience) with the English word "aspect", meaning "two sides", to symbolize the idea of "meeting another self and experiencing the new world".

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged after six years of dating