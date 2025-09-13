/Watched King the Land yet? 7 K-dramas of Lee Jun-ho you shouldn't miss

From being a K-pop idol to becoming an actor who is recognised worldwide, Lee Jun-ho has come a long way in his showbiz journey. His significant transition from singer to a versatile actor has been a successful one.
South Korean actor Lee Jun-ho, who is also a singer and member of the K-pop group 2 PM. He has starred in several dramas that gained him recognition, including Wok of Love, King the Land, and The Red Sleeve, among others. Here are a few of the K-dramas he has been part of.
The show is all about a lawyer named Park Tae Suk, who finds out that he has Alzheimer's and puts his life on the line to fight one last case. The drama depicts his vigorous efforts.
The show revolves around a father who saves his son by arranging a heart implant surgery. Later, the son becomes a lawyer and fights for his father, who is falsely accused and expects the death penalty.
Good Manager is all about Kim Seongryong, who works with a multinational organisation but chooses to ignore the corruption in the system. However, when his co-worker Yun Hagyeong changes his perception, he takes action.
The show revolves around a skilled chef and a bankrupt heiress, who work together to help a Chinese restaurant called Hungry Wok, which is owned by a former gangster, to become successful in the market.
The romantic show tells the story of three young people who each lost a loved one in the same building collapse, and attempt to navigate their relationships through the haunting pain of the tragedy while helping to construct a replacement building.
The historical show is all about Yi San, a righteous prince, who plans to change the laws of his kingdom once he seizes the throne from his cruel grandfather. He falls for Deok-Im, a wise court lady, and pursues her as his concubine.
The show tells the story of a charming heir in the midst of a tense inheritance fight, who clashes with his hardworking employee, who's known for her irresistible smile, which he cannot stand.