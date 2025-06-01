Karan Johar's Dharma Productions responds to Pratik Shah's misconduct allegations

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has stated in response to growing sexual assault allegations against cinematographer Pratik Shah. Shah had worked on Dharma Productions' new film Homebound, which premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Accusations resurface following Instagram post

Pratik Shah had faced similar allegations in the past; however, recently, independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh shared a post on Instagram that amplified the accusations against Shah and would go on to share the stories of multiple women who came forward.

In his post, Abhinav said, “I’ve spoken out, and now I’m hearing from others, people who’ve felt silenced or sidelined. It’s heartbreaking. The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator.” Since this, Pratik Shah has deleted his Instagram account.

Abhinav followed this with a second post saying, “The number of women who’ve reached out to me is honestly frightening. I feel like I’m having a Margot Robbie moment from Bombshell. I will not be silenced. And to those who are still employing him – f**k you. His name is Pratik Shah. He’s a cinematographer.” Since this, Pratik Shah has deleted his Instagram account.

Dharma’s official statement on the matter

The studio's statement reads, “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously."

“Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was working on it for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this limited period, our internal committee for POSH didn’t receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew on our film Homebound.”

Previous allegations resurface

According to a report by THR India, Shah had previously faced similar allegations four years ago. A young cinematographer reportedly filed a complaint with the Indian Women Cinematographers’ Collective (IWCC) after Shah allegedly solicited a nude photo from her. He apologised at the time, calling it a "one-off incident," and was let off with just a warning.

