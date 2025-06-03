/‘I am the son of a domestic help’: Homebound star Vishal Jethwa talks of humble beginnings, admits he was nervous about Cannes appearance

Actor Vishal Jethwa made his Cannes debut recently amid great fanfare as his film Homebound premiered at the film festival and received a great response. The actor, however, admits he was initially nervous about his trip to the Cannes Film Festival during his English speaking skills. The actor in an interview has also reminisced about his humble beginnings.

Vishal admitted feeling extremely nervous ahead of his trip to the Cannes Film Festival. He was apprehensive about communicating in English and found the environment unfamiliar and intimidating. The actor also felt overwhelmed and under pressure at the festival. The actor also revealed that a day before flying to Cannes, the anxiety weighed so heavily on him that he contemplated not attending the event at all.

Vishal Jethwa’s humble beginnings



While speaking to Zoom, the actor said he could relate to his character Homebound. Vishal said, "I also come from a poor family. I was so confident at Cannes because my sister told me, 'Don't be so stressed,' because in a literal way, I am the son of a domestic help. Main ek kamwali bai jo hoti hain, unka beta hun (I am the son of a woman who worked as a domestic worker). Meri mumma ne logon ke ghar pe jhaadu pochha kiya hai (My mother used to sweep and mop people’s homes), she used to sell sanitary pads in a supermarket. My father used to sell coconut water. I have seen all of this. And I could relate all this to it. But not now, now my life has moved beyond that. But privilege is such a big thing — I never knew that."

On working with Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Homebound



He added, "Also, we tend to think privilege is only a positive word, that it only brings benefits. But that’s not true. With privilege comes more responsibility. Like my co-actors, Ishaan and Janhvi, they’ve had privilege in their lives. We tend to think that the opportunities they’ve received mean their lives are sorted — but that’s not true. They have to work just as hard. Many directors’ and producers’ kids have come and gone, but not all have succeeded. It’s about who the audience accepts. So, just having privilege doesn’t guarantee anything. They might get the opportunity, sure. We won’t get those same opportunities. We have to deliver extraordinary performances. That’s the difference. But this is not a complaint, just a fact."

About Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan'sHomeboundis the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who pursue a police job that offers them the dignity they have long been denied. As they move closer to their goal, rising desperation strains their bond. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa play the leads, while Janhvi Kapoor is in a cameo role.



Homeboundpremiered in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes 2025 and received a 9-minute long standing ovation from the audience.