/Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound shines at TIFF 2025, wins People’s Choice Award

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s highly anticipated drama Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, continues its winning streak on the global stage. After earning a rousing reception at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the film has now bagged the second runner-up position in the International People’s Choice Award category at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

The announcement was made on Sunday as TIFF revealed its list of award winners. South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice won the top honour, while Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value secured the first runner-up spot. Ghaywan’s Homebound proudly stood alongside these cinematic masterpieces, marking another proud moment for Indian cinema.



About Homebound

With Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, Homebound follows the lives of two childhood friends from a small village in North India. Their shared dream of becoming police officers drives the narrative, but as pressures mount, ambition and personal struggles threaten to tear their bond apart.

The film draws inspiration from Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer’s essay “Taking Amrit Home” (later retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), which showcased the struggles of migrant workers stranded in Surat during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020.

International recognition and standing ovation at Cannes

Homebound had its world premiere in May 2025 under the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation. The film also took home the Best Film and Best Director awards at the International Film Festival of Melbourne. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who came on board as the executive producer, praised Ghaywan for crafting a moving and authentic story that highlights resilience and dignity. “Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that is a significant contribution to Indian cinema,” he stated earlier this year.

Director celebrates TIFF win on social media

Taking to social media, Ghaywan shared his excitement, writing, “Super chuffed to announce that our film Homebound just won the @tiff\_net International People’s Choice Award as a second runner-up!! In the company of Park Chan Wook and Joachim Trier-phew!” Actor Vishal Jethwa, who plays Chandan in the film, also expressed his gratitude for the international recognition: “I didn’t anticipate this kind of response. Experiencing this warmth from an international audience is surreal and profoundly humbling.”

Producer Karan Johar, who backed the project through Dharma Productions along with Sikhya Entertainment, called the recognition “a surreal moment” and emphasized the joy of receiving love from audiences worldwide. Following its grand recognition, Homebound is set up for its theatrical release on September 26, 2025, worldwide.

