/Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film title and poster revealed, set to release in 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are all set to see together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project. The film, which was wrapped in August this year in Spain, has already entered the post-production stage. The actor has now taken to social media to reveal the poster, title, and release date of the film.

What's the title of Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film, and when will it release?

Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster of the film, which is titled O'Romeo. The first poster, however, did not reveal his face. Along with the poster, the caption read, "AAa raha hai #ORomeo.. this Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalrbhardwaj Film". The film will be released on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. The poster also had a slow-paced, small track in the background.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "Can't wait for this". Another user wrote, "Loving the vibe and title track already". "Best wishes to you and to your team", wrote the third user.

All about Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

Shahid Kapoor is all prepped up for Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming directorial. He was last seen in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films. In the action-thriller, Shahid Kapoor played the role of ACP Dev Ambre. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni, among others.

Triptii Dimri has a line of projects that includes a sequel to Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal titled Animal Park and a pan-India film Spirit, which will star Prabhas. Interestingly, both projects are helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.