/When and where to watch Emmy-winning shows on OTT: The Pitt, Adolescence and more

Streaming on: Apple TV+/Prime Video

Seth Rogen's highly acclaimed drama won 13 awards out of 23 nominations at the Emmys. The high-drama and super energetic show revolves around an executive named Matt Remick (Rogen), who is the head of Continental, one of the renowned Hollywood shows that is in a continuous struggle to make movies, and that too, a profitable one.

Apart from Rogen, the cast of the show includes Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Chase Sui Wonders.