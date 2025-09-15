/When and where to watch Emmy-winning shows on OTT: The Pitt, Adolescence and more

The batch of 77th Emmy winners is here, and moviegoers who have not yet watched these shows should finally sit down and binge-watch them. Scroll down to check the list.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best of the best in television. Held on Sunday night (Sep 14), the biggest winners of the night were Seth Rogen's The Studio, which won 13 awards, followed by Adolescence, Severance and much more.
Streaming on: Netflix
One of the best series on the streaming giant. The limited series that emerged as one of the big winners of the night tells the story of a teenage boy who has been arrested for murdering his schoolmate, a young girl. The four-part Netflix mini-series broke the streaming records, with millions of views.
Streaming on: Apple+TV
Winner of the Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, the director Adam Randall took the trophy during the Emmy awards. The critically acclaimed show revolves around a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents.
Streaming on: Netflix
The Emmy-winning comedy series, which stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. The series follows Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian, whose stardom is fading away, and a young writer, Ava Daniels.
Streaming on: Apple TV+/Prime Video
Seth Rogen's highly acclaimed drama won 13 awards out of 23 nominations at the Emmys. The high-drama and super energetic show revolves around an executive named Matt Remick (Rogen), who is the head of Continental, one of the renowned Hollywood shows that is in a continuous struggle to make movies, and that too, a profitable one.
Apart from Rogen, the cast of the show includes Ike Barinholtz, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Chase Sui Wonders.
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
The Batman (2022) spinoff series revolves around one of DC Universe's notorious villains,Oswald Cobb, aka Penguin, as he takes control of Gotham's underworld. Prolic actor Colin Farrell leads the cast, including actors Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Michael Kelly (Johnny Vitti), Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone in flashbacks), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb),
Streaming on: Jio Hotstar
Taking the award in the Best Drama category, the show revolves around the healthcare workers, who are dealing with day-to-day challenges in the hospital's emergency department.
Apart from the Best Drama award, Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Streaming on: Apple TV+
Hailed as one of the best dramas of the year, the show was nominated in 27 categories. However, it only secured a win in a few categories, including for Britt Lower, who won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Tramell Tillman in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
The psychological thriller revolves around a team of office workers, whose work and personal memories have been surgically divided.