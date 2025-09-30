/American singer John Mayer set to perform in India for first time; Know all details

Renowned musician John Mayer is all set to make his debut in India. Ticketing platform BookMyShow has shared all key details about the performance of the singer. Read to know more details.
Buckle up, John Mayer fans! The renowned American musician, who has delivered several tracks, including Gravity, Free Fallin and Your Body is a Wonderland, among others, is all set to make his India debut soon. However, there is a twist to his first-time performance. Let's delve into it to know more details.
Ticketing platform BookMyShow took to their social media handles to share the exciting news of John Mayer's performance happening soon. Along with the poster of the singer, the caption revealed all the details: “Guess who’s hopping on the Last Train Home to Mumbai? John Mayer is finally coming to India this January!”.
The caption further read, "RuPay Pre-Sale: 12th Oct, 2025 12 PM IST - 14th Oct, 2025 12 PM IST. General Sale: 14th Oct, 2025 1 PM IST onwards. Tickets exclusively on BookMyShow. More details to follow on the RuPay pre-sale. Stay tuned! [John Mayer, Solo Show, Mumbai, India, Singer, Guitar Hero, Acoustic, BookMyShow Live]".
Soon after the information was unveiled, netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "LP, DT, and now Mayer in Jan! “What a great time to be alive.” Another user wrote, “My whole life is leading up to this.” Musician Salim Merchant also commented, “This is such great news.”
John Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Before gaining global stardom, during his early days of life, he performed at the 2000 South by Southwest festival and was subsequently signed by Aware Records, an imprint of Columbia Records through which he released his debut extended play (EP), Inside Wants Out (1999).
After moving from the acoustic music that characterised his early records, he further delved into the blues and rock music that had originally influenced him.
The songs John Mayer has delivered in his career are Neon, Stop This Train, Heartbreak Warfare, and I Don't Trust Myself, Why Georgia, Love on the Weekend, Daughters, Edge of Desire, Wild Blue, and Belief, among others.