/Who is Milind Chandwani? Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor got married?

Avika Gor, the famous child artist from the highly attained show Balika Vadhu has gotten married to her long-time lover, Milind Chandwani. As soon as the couple uploaded the wedding photos on their Instagram account, people became curious to know all about Milind and Avika's marriage ceremony. The artist has made her appearance along with her lover in the ongoing reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga coming live on JioHotstar. The couple became the hot topic across the nation after the news of their marriage came out which is held at the sets of the show. In this article, we have answered to all the questions arouse about Who is Milind Chandwani? and How the couple met each other?

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani tied knot

The former Roadies fame Milind Chandwani and Balika Vadhu star, Avika Gor had tied the knot of marriage with each other on the sets of the reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga. The wedding episode is yet to go live in the upcoming weekend. The episode's promo revealed that all the contestants took part in the pre-marriage rituals like sangeet and haldi on the set itself. The couple posted the photos of their wedding on their social medias, sharing the happy new including glimpse of their marriage to the fans. In many interviews, Avika has mentioned about the love life with Milind as they have known each other from 2020, and was friend zoned with each other in the starting.

Who is Milind Chandwani?

From being the rumored boyfriend to becoming the official husband of television star Avika Gor. Milind Chandwani is an actor, philanthropist, activist, and attained popularly for the social work at his NGO named Camp Diaries. Earlier the artist began his career as a software engineer and then created an impact in the industry. Chandwani marked his presence on MTV Roadies from where he upgraded his game and started coming in everyone's notice. Milind Chandwani also holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and transitioned from a corporate career to focus on social causes.

