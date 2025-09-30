/Navratri 2025: Day-9- Goddess Siddhidatri symbolises fulfilment and blessings

The 9th day of Navratri, also known as Maha Navami, has indeed come to an end today on October 1st, 2025. However, the celebrations are still on as Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. The goddess symbolises fulfilment and blessings. The last and the most vast form of Maa Durga carries a great power in herself. The devotees who worship the goddess will be granted with spiritual powers and blessings of Devi Maa. Let’s see more about Mata Siddhidatri’s story.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

9th day which is also known as Navami of Navratri is devoted to Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess of fulfilment. The meaning of the goddess’s name is giver of perfection or bestower of supernatural powers to her devotees.

Her appearance is picturesque as she sits on a lotus holding a conch (Shankha), a discus (Chakra), and a mace (Gada) in her hands. It is said that the goddess Siddhidatri is also known as goddess Lakshmi as she offers protection and fulfills the dreams, success and wealth of her devotees.

Navratri 2025: Significance of Day 9th (The Last day)

The last day i.e., 9th day of Navratri is considered as the day when Maa Durga’s long duration of conflict with the demon, Mahishasura ends. On this day, people honour young girls as the form of Maa Durga by worshiping them, cleaning their feet with holy water and presenting all the offerings in front of them to seek blessings. It is called Kanya Pujan.

Ninth day colour, flower, and offering to Maa Siddhidatri

Navmi is based on the pink colour which is said to be commendatory by the goddess Siddhidatri. The colour represents the calmness and kindness of the goddess. Talking about the flower, roses are offered to Maa Siddhidatri which is liked by the goddess. Til is her favourite prasad, which devotees should offer to her.