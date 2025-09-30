/Dussehra 2025 Date: When will Vijayadashami be celebrated this year? Know exact date, history and significance

This festival typically falls on the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, after the nine-day festival of Navratri. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in multiple regions of India, each adding its unique local flavour to the festivities.
Vijayadashami, also popularly known as Dussehra, is one of the important festivals for Hindus, as on this day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Across the country, this day is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and flamboyance, worshipping Lord Rama.
In 2025, Dussehra is being celebrated during the month of Ashwina, on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha on October 2, 2025. This festival typically falls on the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, after the nine-day festival of Navratri. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in multiple regions of India, each adding its unique local flavour to the festivities.
Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025
Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025
Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM
Aparahna Puja Time - 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM
Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on Oct 02, 2025
Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on Oct 03, 2025
Dussehra traces its origin to Hindu mythology and ancient Indian epics, which depict Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana as narrated in the epic Ramayana. Legend says Ravana abducted Rama’s wife, Sita, and after a fierce battle, Rama killed Ravana on this day, signifying the triumph of good over evil.
The festival also honours Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Known as Vijayadashami, it symbolises the ultimate conquest of righteousness over wrongdoing.
At its essence, Dussehra reminds us that true strength lies in courage, virtue, and righteousness. It inspires self-reflection, generosity, and the pursuit of justice, while helping communities celebrate cultural traditions and shared values.