/Dussehra 2025 Date: When will Vijayadashami be celebrated this year? Know exact date, history and significance

Vijayadashami, also popularly known as Dussehra, is one of the important festivals for Hindus, as on this day Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Across the country, this day is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and flamboyance, worshipping Lord Rama.

In 2025, Dussehra is being celebrated during the month of Ashwina, on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha on October 2, 2025. This festival typically falls on the tenth day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, after the nine-day festival of Navratri. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in multiple regions of India, each adding its unique local flavour to the festivities.

When will Vijayadashami be celebrated in 2025? Know the date and time

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dashami Tithi Begins - 07:01 PM on Oct 01, 2025

Dashami Tithi Ends - 07:10 PM on Oct 02, 2025

Vijay Muhurat - 02:09 PM to 02:56 PM

Trending Stories

Aparahna Puja Time - 01:21 PM to 03:44 PM

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 09:13 AM on Oct 02, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 09:34 AM on Oct 03, 2025

What is the history and significance of Vijayadashami?

Dussehra traces its origin to Hindu mythology and ancient Indian epics, which depict Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana as narrated in the epic Ramayana. Legend says Ravana abducted Rama’s wife, Sita, and after a fierce battle, Rama killed Ravana on this day, signifying the triumph of good over evil.

The festival also honours Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Known as Vijayadashami, it symbolises the ultimate conquest of righteousness over wrongdoing.