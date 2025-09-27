/Fond of ramen? Wait before slurping that salty soup

Ramen may be one of the world’s most comforting foods, but a new study suggests that eating it too often could take a serious toll on your health. Researchers in Japan have found that regular ramen consumption, particularly when paired with drinking the salty broth, may increase the risk of early death.

The research findings

The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging in 2025, analyzed data from 6,725 adults as part of the Yamagata Cohort Study. Participants were divided into four groups based on their ramen intake: less than once a month, one to three times a month, one to two times a week, and more than three times a week.

After tracking participants for nearly 4.5 years, the researchers observed that those who ate ramen more frequently were generally younger men, often with higher body mass index (BMI), smoking habits, alcohol consumption, and pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Shockingly, the data revealed that men under 70 who ate ramen three or more times a week, especially when consuming more than half of the broth and alcohol, faced a higher risk of premature death.

Why the soup is the real problem

The researchers highlighted that it isn’t just the noodles, but the broth that makes ramen especially risky. The soup is loaded with sodium, which can lead to high blood pressure, stroke, and gastric cancer. According to the CDC, excess salt is one of the major dietary factors contributing to cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

The study also noted an interesting twist: people who reported eating ramen less than once a month also showed slightly higher mortality risks, which researchers believe could be due to underlying health issues that had already led them to cut back on ramen.

A global comfort food with hidden dangers

While ramen has grown from a simple Japanese dish to a global culinary sensation in the US, UK, and beyond, health experts are warning fans to practice moderation. A steaming bowl of noodles may feel like the ultimate comfort meal, but it comes with hidden dangers if eaten too frequently.

What experts recommend

Limit ramen to occasional indulgence rather than a regular meal.

Avoid drinking the soup, since that’s where most of the salt hides.

Balance ramen cravings with a healthy diet rich in fresh vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains.

“Frequent intake of ramen noodles might be associated with mortality risk in men under 70 years and those who consumed more than half of the broth with alcohol,” the study stated. So, the next time you crave ramen, go ahead and enjoy the noodles, but think twice before finishing the broth.