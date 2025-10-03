/Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl releases online, Spotify crashes minutes later

Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday midnight and led to instant hysteria and causing music streaming app Spotify to crash. As soon as Swift’s 12th album went live, Swifties rushed to stream it, and the craze led to issues on the app. The sudden spike in traffic led to massive issues on the app, which was clearly overwhelmed by the traffic on the platform.

The album has 13 songs in total, all of which became available on Spotify, which drew a huge number of listeners all at once on the app.

Spotify crashes as Swift releases new album

Spotify notified users on X that the album was now available on the site, which led to a rapid influx of traffic on the app. The heavy flow of listeners who were eagerly waiting for Swift’s new album to drop led to technical glitches for many users.

Users began experiencing disruptions soon after the album was made available, with reports indicating that the Spotify app became unresponsive or would not open.

According to DownDetector, an independent outage tracking service, over 1,000 users logged complaints about the streaming platform during the initial moments of the album's release.

"Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl caused a rush on Spotify, with 1000+ users reporting app crashes, per DownDetector." This statement, supported by live reporting on DownDetector, was echoed by numerous users posting about their difficulties on social media, further confirming the extent of the disruption.

Spotify acknowledged the album’s release through social media notifications. However, the platform did not immediately issue a statement regarding the outage.

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life Of A Showgirl

The album is believed to be mostly a love letter to her future husband, Travis Kelce. It also settles scores and takes aim at societal expectations on modern-day celebrities. Taylor Swift had first announced the album during her appearance on Kelce’s podcast New Heights. Back then, the singer had revealed the album cover and track list and said the album was inspired by everything that went on behind the scenes in her life while she toured with her blockbuster Eras Tour.