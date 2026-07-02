/FIFA | When own goal cost Colombian footballer his life - Andres Escobar story

Colombia are preparing for their Round of 32 match in FIFA 2026, organized by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The South American nation take on Ghana on July 3 at Kansas City Stadium as they look to book a place in pre-quarterfinals. The last time Colombia tried to advance in the FIFA World Cup which was held in the USA, ended in tragedy. Colombia were a strong contender in 1994 but an own goal by defender Andres Escobar ended their campaign prematurely. The exit didn't go down with some fans and while many blamed Escobar for the loss, one of them fatally shot down the footballer.

Own goal cost footballer his life - Andres Escobar story

Colombia had gone through qualifiers unbeaten including winning against powerhouse Argentina. Such was the aura of 1994 Colombian team that former Brazil star Pele had said: "Colombia is a title contender. Brazil doesn't even deserve to go to the World Cup," as reported by Seoul Economic Daily.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

All did not go well for Colombia after that. They first lost 1-3 against Romania and then found themselves in must-win territory against the host USA. In the 35th minute of the match vs the USA, Escobar tried to clear a shot heading to the goal but instead it found the net and Colombia were suddenly 0-1 down. The USA doubled their lead with another goal in 52nd minute and Colombia were left scrapping.

Also Read - Messi vs Mbappe vs Kane vs Haaland: The greatest Golden Boot race ever

The South American nation did manage to cut the deficit down to half in the 90th minute but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 and crashed out the tournament. The result did not go down well in the country with Colombia players and the coach getting threats including of death, in the aftermath of it.

Escobar returned to the country and visited a bar in his hometown of Medellin, home of infamous drug cartel with the same name run by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. A person, later identified as Humberto Castro Munoz, the driver and bodyguard of drug cartel boss Santiago Gallon, picked up a fight with Escobar in the bar over his performance. The 27-year-old was eventually shot at and later succumbed to the gun shot wounds.

The then FIFA president Sepp Blatter expressed his condolences about the incident and had said: It "will be remembered as the saddest day in World Cup history."

What happened to the killer?

Castro was arrested for killing Escobar, which he had reportedly done after losing huge money in a bet on Colombia's match, and was given a sentence of 43 years in 1995. He, however, was released after 10 years for good behaviour in 2005, creating a huge controversy.

How did Colombia do in future World Cups?

After 1994 edition, Colombia could not repeat their success in 1998 and exited in group-stage. They did not feature in the World Cup after that until 2014, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. In 2018, they had reached the Round of 16 but failed to qualify for the 2022 edition. On Friday (Jul 3), they'd attempt once more to regain their lost glory as they face Ghana for a place in R16.

Where to watch and live stream Colombia's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches?