/After threatening war over Indus Waters Treaty, Bilawal Bhutto says Pakistan wants 'peace with dignity'

Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday (July 2) said that Pakistan wanted “peace with dignity" and “dialogue under law" while targeting India of undermining the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Indus River was not for negotiations and asserted that Islamabad would not compromise on water rights. He added that his country would not surrender, adding that Pakistan wants “peace with dignity.”

"If anyone believes that Pakistan will surrender Sindh, they do not know Pakistan. They do not know Sindh. They do not know Punjab. They do not know Balochistan. They do not know Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They do not know Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan. They do not know the people who have lived by these rivers for thousands and thousands of years," Bilawal said. “We want peace, but peace with dignity. We want dialogue, but dialogue under law. We want coexistence, but not submission," he added.

He added that "any attempt to undermine Pakistan's water rights would receive a national response". He further stated that "Pakistan would not compromise on the fundamental rights of its people". Failing to address India's core security concern regarding state-sponsored militancy, Bhutto Zardari argued that "the use of water as a weapon was contrary to international law".

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Bilawal Bhutto's 2025 war pitch

This is the same Bilawal Bhutto who in 2025 had issued several war threat against India, at a time when India launched Operation Sindoor and cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan including the halt of the Indus Water Treaty. Bhutto Zardari said that if India continues with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, then Pakistanis "won't bow and they will confront." He had claimed that Pakistan has gone to the world and spoken about peace, while India spoke about war. He said that Pakistanis must raise their voices against oppression.

"Pakistan did not start this war; we have always spoken of peace. Pakistan’s representatives have gone all over the world, we spoke of peace, but India spoke of war. But now that war has been started…would like to tell the Modi government from this land that we do not back down, we do not bow. And if you think of carrying out such an attack towards the Indus, then the people of every province of Pakistan are ready to confront you, and this is a war you will surely lose," he had said.