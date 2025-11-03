/Pak army chief Asim Munir to get extended rule? Bilawal Bhutto hints at revising Article 243, the command structure of its armed forces

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) delegation headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached President Asif Ali Zardari and his party for support in passing the 27th amendment. The information was shared by Bhutto on social media platform X.

The proposal according to Bhutto includes major reforms such as setting up of constitutional court, the revival of executive magistrates, transfer of judges. It also proposes removing the current protection of provincial shares under the National Finance Commission (NFC) and revising Article 243, return of education and population planning to the federation.

Notably article 243 outlines the command structure of Pakistan’s armed forces.

PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will convene on November 6 on return of President Asif Ali Zardari from Doha to decide party policy, said Butto further in the tweet.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is in coalition with PM Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) at the Centre. Both two parties are looking to implement 27th constitutional amendment in Pakistan's constitution.

Will revising Article 243 consolidate Asim Munir's position?

The move to revise Article 243 is being seen by experts and analytical experts as a step to secure the position and power of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the current Chief of Army Staff.

Munir was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal earlier this year and his official term as army chief ends on November 28, 2025.