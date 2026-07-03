/New Friday OTT releases (July 3, 2026): Pritam & Pedro, Silo season 3, Mollywood Times- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

From the much-awaited Pritam & Pedro to the action thriller Silo Season 3, this Friday’s latest OTT releases offer plenty of viewing options. To make your upcoming weekend chilled and relaxed, take note of the new titles listed below and plan accordingly.
This Friday’s OTT lineup brings a mix of gripping dramas, light-hearted entertainers, and binge-worthy content to your phone screens. Whether you're in the mood for suspense, romance, or family-driven stories, there’s something fresh to watch.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy crime drama stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, and Vikrant Massey. It follows Pedro, an old-school cop, who is forced to team up with Pritam (Vir Hirani), a young tech-savvy cyber expert, to investigate the kidnapping of a minister's son and down a skilled cybercriminal (Vikrant Massey).
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This satirical comedy follows Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), an aspiring filmmaker whose dream of becoming a celebrated horror director fades into a brutal realisation of the industry’s toxic politics.
Where to watch: Apple TV
The highly acclaimed drama returns with its third season with Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), who grapples with memory loss while working to lead the rebellion and defend the Silo against dangerous new threats.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The action thriller movie stars Milla Jovovich and Matthew Modine. It revolves around a former war hero who races against time to rescue her kidnapped teenage daughter from a human trafficking syndicate.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a Telugu mystery-thriller series. Set in a remote and secretive village named Veerabhadrapuram. The locals here are deeply devoted to their village deity, Lord Veerabhadra, and believe that the god directly punishes anyone who commit a sin.