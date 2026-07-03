/Pritam and Pedro review: Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's buddy-cop show bets on Goa, comedy and cybercrime

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani steps into the OTT space with Pritam and Pedro, a cybercrime drama that mixes comedy, mystery and action. Helmed by Avinash Arun, the show stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey and Mona Singh in key roles. Set against the backdrop of digital crime, the series follows an unlikely partnership between an old-school cop and a tech-savvy hacker as they race against the time to crack a high-profile case before it spirals out of control.

What is the plot of Pritam and Pedro?

Pritam and Pedro are all about Pedro (played by Arshad Warsi), a veteran police officer who believes in solving cases with traditional investigative methods, while another individual named Pritam (played by Vir Hirani), who works as a vacuum cleaner salesman for a living, is a hacker with exceptional technical skills. The two first cross paths when Pritam approaches Pedro for help after his grandfather's treasured tape recorder is stolen. In return Pritam solves an ATM theft case by tracking the criminals within 15 minutes.

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Their paths cross again after Pedro is transferred to the cyber cell, where he reluctantly turns to Pritam for help with a string of cyber-related cases. Their uneasy partnership eventually leads them to investigate the kidnapping of a minister's son, where the stakes become much higher. With secrets spilling after investigation, Pedro spots his chance to prove himself and earn his way back to the department he actually wants.

However, cybercriminal Martin (played by Vikrant Massey) masterminds the kidnapping of a chief minister's son, forcing the mismatched duo to work together despite their contrasting personalities and methods. As they navigate hackers, digital surveillance, ransomware and online deception, the investigation becomes a test of trust, teamwork and wit.

One of the show's strongest narrative choices is the inclusion of the infamous Blue Whale Challenge. Rather than sensationalising it, the series uses the game to underline the dangers of online manipulation and how vulnerable people can fall prey to digital predators. The surprise cameos towards the end further reinforce the show's message about cyber awareness.

What works?

Despite making his acting debut, Vir Hirani delivers a confident performance that keeps the narrative engaging. While Arshad Warsi effortlessly balances his humour and emotion, giving more depth to this character. The duo's chemistry and banter while solving the cases as an old police officer and a young hacker create a refreshing angle to the story.

Vikrant Massey's presence throughout the show raises the stakes, making the antagonist memorable. The balance between comedy, thriller and emotional drama largely works, preventing the series from becoming too heavy despite its serious subject matter.

In addition, the scenic locations and visuals of Goa add a charm to the story. The blend of technology and traditional investigation, the makers have attempted to spread awareness about the digital crime.

What does not work?

Despite the star-studded cast and concept being intriguing, the screenplay often falls back on familiar investigative tropes instead of fully exploring its promising premise. Certain episodes spend too much setting up subplots. Moreover, with only six episodes, the story occasionally feels stretched and may have been more effective as a tightly edited feature film.

Final verdict