/Rajkumar Hirani set for streaming debut with quirky mystery-comedy Pritam and Pedro

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is ready to make his streaming debut with Pritam and Pedro, an unusual mystery drama that guarantees his trademark mix of humor, warmth, and emotional storytelling in an extended format. The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut, Pritam and Pedro promises a delightful mix of humour, cybercrime chaos, and mystery. The series stars Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.

The show signifies Rajkumar Hirani's initial foray into long-format storytelling, enabling him to dedicate more time to delving into the characters and their experiences. Pritam and Pedro captures the true essence of a Rajkumar Hirani film, seamlessly blending comedy, deep emotion, and unexpected camaraderie into a heartfelt narrative.

Rajkumar Hirani has always been captivated by narratives where utterly diverse individuals must unite and manage life in surprising manners. Pritam and Pedro exude a lot of humor, warmth, and craziness, resulting in an experience that is both thrilling and creatively rewarding.

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With a flawless track record of delivering blockbusters, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to strike gold once again. The visionary filmmaker behind iconic hits such as Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Dunki is now venturing into the series format with a project that promises to redefine the entertainment landscape.