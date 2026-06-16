/Rajkumar Hirani reveals how a call from cyber crime became the origin of Pritam aur Pedro: 'No one was actively working on the subject'

Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his much-awaited streaming debut with Pritam aur Pedro, a quirky series that also marks the acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani.

A day after the trailer was dropped and generated immense excitement, promising a delightful blend of humour, cybercrime, mystery, and chaos. The show also stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh.

Ahead of its release, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about the fascinating journey behind bringing Pritam aur Pedro to the screen during the show's trailer launch.

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He revealed that the idea originated during the COVID-19 lockdown after he received a call from the Mumbai Cyber Cell to make a film on cybercrime.

What began as a conversation eventually evolved into an entirely new story, paving the way for Pritam aur Pedro.

Rajkumar shared, “During the COVID period, I received a call from the head of the Mumbai Cyber ​​Cell about making a film on cybercrime, but no one was actively working on the subject. I asked them to share the concept, saying I could develop it from home. In the process, I connected with Amit Dubey, who gave me a book of his short stories, a collection that included several ideas suitable for short films.”

He added, “While reading them, I felt that one of these stories could be expanded into a larger, multi-layered narrative. A few days later, during a Zoom call, I explained that the story I wanted to create wasn't one of the existing ones, but a completely new story altogether. I was given the opportunity to develop it in my own way, and that is how the journey of Pritam Pedro began.