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Meet top 5 batters in the latest ICC T20I Rankings; check who tops the list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 21:50 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Ishan Kishan, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC T20I rankings 2026. This list also includes Phil Salt, Pathum Nissanka and Sahibzada Farhan

Ishan Kishan (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ishan Kishan (India)

India's Ishan Kishan tops the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings with 876 rating points. In 48 T20Is, Kishan has scored 1,341 runs at a strike rate of 146.55.

Abhishek Sharma (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma (India)

India's Abhishek Sharma is ranked second in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings with 869 rating points. In 49 T20Is, Sharma has scored 1,546 runs at an average of 33.60, including 11 half-centuries and two centuries.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is next on this list with 848 points. He is currently placed at the third position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, Farhan has played 46 matches and scored 1,305 runs at an average of 30.34. His tally also includes 10 half-centuries and two centuries.

Phil Salt (England)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Phil Salt (England)

The English run-machine, Phil Salt, is placed fourth on the latest T20I ICC rankings with 792 points. In his T20I career, Salt has played 61 matches and scored 1,717 runs at an average of 34.34, including four centuries.

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka is next on this list with 751 points. He is currently placed at the fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. In T20Is, the 27-year-old has played 94 matches and scored 2,699 runs at an average of 30.67 and a strike rate of 128.58.

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