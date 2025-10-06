Reports of Vijay Deverakonda escaping a serious accident in Undavalli in Andhra Pradesh are doing the rounds on the internet. The actor is currently grabbing headlines for his rumoured engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna.
According to reports, the actor was travelling with his family in his Lexus SUV when the vehicle was struck by a Bolero that suddenly took a sharp right turn, causing a collision. Reports suggest that the accident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad. More details regarding the incident are yet to be known. As per the report, authorities have acknowledged the accident, but no further serious injuries or complications have been reported.
Reportedly, the impact has been minor damage to the actor's car, but fortunately, no one has been injured in the incident. Vijay and his family, however, are reportedly calm and unharmed. The actor is yet to issue a statement in regard to this.
A video shared on X by a user named Aristotle has gone viral on social media. A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn."
Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam. Since then, rumours of their relationship have been swirling on fan pages, gossip columns and social media.
In 2023, Vijay and Rashmika sparked rumours of being in a relationship when eagle-eyed fans spotted that they were vacationing together in the Maldives based on the pictures they posted. The couple is reportedly planning to marry in February 2026.