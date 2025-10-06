LOGIN
Upcoming week OTT Releases- October 5 to October 11, 2025 on Netflix, Prime and more

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 16:49 IST

The new week is here. Definitely, it is filled with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment! There is something for everyone, whether it is thriller, romance, suspense, or mythology. Here take a look at what's releasing on OTT this week. 

Upcoming week OTT Releases

To all OTT subscribers, the upcoming week is all set to serve movies and TV shows on your plate. From War 2 to Netflix's most-talked-about drama, Boots, there is a variety of content for viewers.

WAR 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 9th October

The combat thriller movie revolves around Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, who is facing a tough time while being accused of betraying his own nation. However, a former batchmate of his takes the responsibility of finding him as soon as possible.

Kurukshetra

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 10th October

The series is the animated version of India's mythological tale, the Mahabharata, which every individual has grown up listening to in India. The series portrays the epic conflict between the Pandavas and Kauravas.

The Woman in Cabin 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 10th October

Based on the bestselling novel, the plot revolves around a travel writer who encounters a gruesome secret while travelling on a luxury yatch.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date:10th October

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, the film has her solving a high-stakes teen murder. The spotlight is on the investigation, and the personal struggles she faces along the way.

Boots

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 9th October

A one-hour comedy drama is set in the 1990s, and talks of a bullied teen named Cameron who joins the U.S. Marine Corps along with his best friend. The series focuses on the issues faced by Cameron as a gay man in a society which was still not open to homosexuality.

