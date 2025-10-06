Chinese actor Yu Menglong, whose untimely death has shocked his fans. The death of the 37-year-old star, who was best known for his drama Eternal Love, is now grabbing attention for the allegations and conspiracy theories that include CCTV footage, videos, and audio clips alleged by fans. Amidst all of this, actress Sun Lin, who is also one of those demanding justice, has spoken out about how her post got wiped out from social media.

Social media post of actress Sun Lin on Yu Menglong gets deleted

According to a report by Vision Times, actress Sun Lin shared an eight-character acrostic poem on social media, but it was removed. She once again posted and called out angrily by writing, “What exactly are you afraid of?”

She stated, "I am a poet; the photo isn’t mine. Please don’t comment.” The first character of each line in her poem, read vertically, forms the message: “Yu Menglong has been wronged; please file a case.” However, the post was deleted soon, and as per reports, it is currently not visible on Sun Lin's Weibo account.

Is money laundering a part of the new clue linked to Yu Menglong's death?

As per the report of Vision Times, a hacker collective has obtained money-laundering contracts worth 20 billion yuan tied to CCP elites, along with an audio confession from a suspected killer. The report suggests that it plans to translate the files into 56 languages and release them worldwide, which is also threatening to reveal the party's darkest secrets.

Moreover, information in another report from Sound of Hope suggests that Yu Menglong had obtained an important clue before his death, involving certain high-level entertainment companies in international arms trading and money-laundering operations. Reportedly, the data, lists, and fund flows

Yu mentioned during his live streams that he might have directly threatened the stability of a black-money empire, which is rumoured to be led by a certain family.

According to Vision Times, the report states that Xiaoxiang Morning News has uncovered details in which a search on the corporate database named Tianyancha found Yu Menglong had once owned two studios named Dongyang Xianmeng Film and Television Culture Studio and Shanghai Qimeng Film and Television Culture Studio, which are now deregistered.

Born in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, and studied at the affiliated high school of the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy before graduating from the Beijing Performing Arts Training College. He has been part of several shows, including Eternal Love, All Out of Love, My Loving Home, and Xuan-Yuan Sword: Han Cloud, among others.