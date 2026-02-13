/Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna turn down OTT deal for wedding footage: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding is set to take place in February. However, nothing has been officially confirmed so far. Amid the ongoing speculation, it has been learned that the rumoured couple is trying to keep their wedding as low-key as possible. Recently, they reportedly turned down a huge offer from a leading OTT platform that had approached them to acquire the rights to their wedding video.

Rumours surrounding Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding refuse to die down, and it now seems that the reports may be true, as news about their alleged wedding continues to dominate headlines.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Reject OTT Deal

According to reports, Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot in February in a grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It has been learned that the couple declined an offer from an OTT platform for exclusive rights to their wedding video.

As per Tollywood news portal Tupaki, an OTT platform approached the couple with a massive offer to acquire exclusive streaming rights to their wedding footage. The offer was reportedly one of the biggest wedding-related deals in recent times.

As per the reports, the rumoured couple is cautious, especially after the legal struggle Nayanthara faced over her Netflix wedding documentary. WION does not independently verify the authenticity of these reports.

When are Rashmika and Vijay tying the knot?

Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. However, there has been no official confirmation. Recently, a few gestures by the actress led many to believe that she may have indirectly confirmed the wedding.



She was recently spotted at an airport when a paparazzo congratulated her on her wedding, saying, “Wedding, waiting for 26th, ma’am.” In response, she reacted with a sweet nod and moved ahead. She did not deny the comment, which led many to speculate that the news could be true.