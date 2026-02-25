/Virosh: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna to hold TWO wedding ceremonies; here's why

The preparations have already begun for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding as the actor couple is set to tie the knot in an intimate celebration in Udaipur. But do you know, the duo will exchange vows through not one but two traditional ceremonies? Let's know why.

Why two wedding ceremonies?

According to a report by IndiaToday, the couple will first participate in a Telugu Hindu wedding ceremony on the morning of February 26 to honour Deverakonda's roots, followed by a Kodava-style ceremony in the evening to pay respects to Mandanna's Coorg roots.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Wedding venue

The much-anticipated wedding is set to take place in Udaipur with celebrations reportedly planned at the luxurious ITC Mementos Ekaaya Udaipur. It is said that the private event features only around 100 guests, which include close family, friends, and a few members of the Telugu film industry.

Mandanna and Deverakonda have confirmed that the pre-wedding festivities are already underway by sharing glimpses on their social media. The couple has hosted several celebrations, including a Japanese-themed welcome dinner and cricket and volleyball matches for guests.

A sangeet ceremony was also held, where Deverakonda's mother reportedly gifted heirloom bangles to the actress.

Wedding announcement

While the rumours around the duo dating have frequently popped up in the last few years, Deverakonda and Mandanna confirmed their wedding recently on social media, sending fans to frenzy. "Our Dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today-with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it -‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love," the couple shared on their social media.

When did their love story start?

As per reports, it all began in 2018 while they were working together in Geetha Govindam. While the pair quickly became one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved on-screen duos, fans started speculating that the actors had a bond in real-life as well.

Then in 2019, they reunited for Dear Comrade. Over the years, Deverakonda and Mandanna were frequently spotted together at public events and vacations, though they never confirmed their relationship.