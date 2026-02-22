/The Wedding of VIROSH! Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna make relationship official

It’s official now! After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made it official by announcing their wedding, which is set to take place on February 26.



Rashmika and Vijay had long kept their relationship a secret. Now, when the entire world already seemed to know and the wedding bells were about to ring, the couple chose to make it official with a heartfelt and sweet note to their fans, who had been eagerly waiting for this moment.

Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna announce wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announced their wedding on Sunday (22 Feb). The couple shared the news with their millions of fans through their Instagram stories, revealing that their wedding will officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The couple shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans, who years ago lovingly combined their names into “VIROSH.”

Sharing a personal note, the couple said: “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans,

before we chose anything for ourselve, you were already there. With so much love,

you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’.So today, with full hearts,we name our coming together in your honour.We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love.You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

Screenshot of Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story Photograph: (IG)

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: What we know so far

Rashmika and Vijay have kept their relationship and wedding a secret. After dating for years, the couple have finally made things official. They are set to tie the knot on February 26, and if reports are to be believed, they will get hitched in a low-key ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family. The couple have kept the main ceremony as much private as they could with reportedly no phone allowed at the venue. However, following their wedding, they have planned a reception, which will take place in Hyderabad.