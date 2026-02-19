/Vijay Deverakonda's movies: From Arjun Reddy to Kingdom- Watch six films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vijay Deverakonda is a popular Indian actor and producer who rose to prominence with films like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, which established him as a superstar in Telugu films. Take a look at his movies.
Deverakonda Vijay Sai, popularly known as Vijay Deverakonda, is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Telugu films. From the blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy to Kingdom, Vijay has consistently showcased his versatility and on-screen charm, garnering immense popularity over the years. Take a look at six of his projects available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this is a cult classic film that showcases Vijay as a brilliant but deeply flawed surgeon, Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, who gets deeply depressed and enters a self-destructive spiral of alcohol and drugs following a forced separation from his lover, Preethi Shetty (Shalini Pandey).
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
Vijay Deverakonda plays Vijay Govind, a young lecturer who confidently proposes to an independent and level-headed woman named Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna). However, his life takes a turn when a drunken misunderstanding on a bus ends up damaging his reputation in her eyes.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Telugu action-drama stars Vijay Deverakonda as Constable Byreddy Surya. The narrative follows Suri, who goes on a secret mission to Sri Lanka, discovering his long-lost brother, Siva.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the sports drama, Vijay Deverakonda plays Liger, a tea seller who moves from Karimnagar to Mumbai with his mother, Balamani, desiring to become a national MMA champion, honouring his father's legacy. After Tanya Pandey (Ananya Pandey) is kidnapped by a gangster, he misses his finals to save her.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic drama centres on Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda), a BSNL employee, and Aradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), a corporate employee, who fall in love despite belonging to opposite backgrounds, as one has an atheist household and the other is an orthodox Brahmin. They marry against their parents' wishes but face severe marital issues.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The family film directed by Parasuram features Vijay Deverakonda as Govardhan alongside Mrunal Thakur as Aadhya. It follows Govardhan, a devoted architect who juggles supporting his extended family while seeking a partner who understands his commitments.