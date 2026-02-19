LOGIN
Vijay Deverakonda's movies: From Arjun Reddy to Kingdom- Watch six films of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 22:44 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 22:44 IST

Vijay Deverakonda is a popular Indian actor and producer who rose to prominence with films like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, which established him as a superstar in Telugu films. Take a look at his movies. 

Vijay Deverakonda's movies
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Vijay Deverakonda's movies

Deverakonda Vijay Sai, popularly known as Vijay Deverakonda, is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Telugu films. From the blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy to Kingdom, Vijay has consistently showcased his versatility and on-screen charm, garnering immense popularity over the years. Take a look at six of his projects available on OTT platforms.

Arjun Reddy
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Arjun Reddy

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this is a cult classic film that showcases Vijay as a brilliant but deeply flawed surgeon, Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, who gets deeply depressed and enters a self-destructive spiral of alcohol and drugs following a forced separation from his lover, Preethi Shetty (Shalini Pandey).

Geetha Govindam
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Geetha Govindam

Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar

Vijay Deverakonda plays Vijay Govind, a young lecturer who confidently proposes to an independent and level-headed woman named Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna). However, his life takes a turn when a drunken misunderstanding on a bus ends up damaging his reputation in her eyes.

Kingdom
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Kingdom

Where to watch: Netflix

The Telugu action-drama stars Vijay Deverakonda as Constable Byreddy Surya. The narrative follows Suri, who goes on a secret mission to Sri Lanka, discovering his long-lost brother, Siva.

Liger
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Liger

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In the sports drama, Vijay Deverakonda plays Liger, a tea seller who moves from Karimnagar to Mumbai with his mother, Balamani, desiring to become a national MMA champion, honouring his father's legacy. After Tanya Pandey (Ananya Pandey) is kidnapped by a gangster, he misses his finals to save her.

Kushi
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Kushi

Where to watch: Netflix

The romantic drama centres on Viplav (Vijay Deverakonda), a BSNL employee, and Aradhya (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), a corporate employee, who fall in love despite belonging to opposite backgrounds, as one has an atheist household and the other is an orthodox Brahmin. They marry against their parents' wishes but face severe marital issues.

The Family Star
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Family Star

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The family film directed by Parasuram features Vijay Deverakonda as Govardhan alongside Mrunal Thakur as Aadhya. It follows Govardhan, a devoted architect who juggles supporting his extended family while seeking a partner who understands his commitments.

