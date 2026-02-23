/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Udaipur, pre-wedding festivities to begin tomorrow

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding is no longer a rumour, as the couple has made their relationship official. A day after confirming the news, the South stars stepped out in style as they jetted off to Udaipur for their wedding celebrations. The couple’s wedding, officially titled “The Wedding of Virosh,” is set to take place on February 26.

On Monday (February 23), the couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, and an hour later, videos of them arriving in the City of Lakes surfaced online.

Rashmika and Vijay at Udaipur

The soon-to-be-married couple kicked off the celebrations in style. The superstars arrived at the Hyderabad airport, all smiles with their respective teams. Although they arrived separately and entered and exited the airport separately, it was within a span of just a few minutes.

For the day, Vijay looked smart in a black leather jacket paired with a white shirt and black pants. His moustache and black sunglasses added to his heroic look. Meanwhile, Rashmika complemented her soon-to-be husband with boss-lady vibes. She wore a suave blue coat with matching pants and a white shirt.

Upon arriving at the airport, the couple greeted the paparazzi separately with folded hands and bright smiles. They did not make any joint appearance together. Several videos of them have gone viral.

If reports are to be believed, the couple has arrived in Udaipur, where their wedding festivities will begin soon.

It's official! The Wedding of Virosh

On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika finally broke their silence about their years-long relationship. Taking to Instagram, they wrote

Vijay and Rashmika Photograph: (X)

"Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!"