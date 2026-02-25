One of the most anticipated high-profile weddings of 2026, i.e., that of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, has been creating buzz with several updates of festivities going on in full swing. The couple will reportedly be tying the knot this month at Udaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his best wishes to the duo ahead of their marriage.

PM Narendra Modi's best wishes for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

According to reports, the wedding invitation was sent by Vijay Deverakonda's parents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, the PM has responded to the letter which said, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of Saat Pavitra Phere, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners,” the Prime Minister's letter stated, offering blessings to the couple.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika: Their meetup, announcement of wedding and much more!

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna announced their wedding on Sunday (22 Feb). The couple shared the news with their millions of fans through their Instagram stories, revealing that their wedding will officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH".

They even shared a personal note explaining that the name wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions but by their fans, who years ago lovingly combined their names into "VIROSH".