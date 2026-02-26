It's finally here! The first photos of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as a married couple are out! The popular couple, who had kept their years-long romance under wraps until last week, tied the knot in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony following Telugu customs on Thursday morning. Ever since the news of their wedding was out, fans had been eager to catch a glimpse of the wedding photos. The newlyweds obliged on Thursday evening, sharing dreamy, adorable photos from their wedding ceremony as Vijay and Rashmika introduced each other as ‘husband' and ‘wife’ to the world.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share wedding photos

Both Vijay and Rashmika shared warm notes about each other as they shared the photos. Vijay talked about how he married his ‘best friend’ and how he realised he couldnt function a day without her.

Sharing images of the wedding ceremony, Vijay wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.

So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️ 26.02.2026"

Meanwhile Rashmika shared similar photos and introduced her ‘loves’ to her husband and said she is excited to be her Viju's wife.

"Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today!

I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! ❤️

I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! 💃🏻💃🏻❤️ it’s full party time now!!💃🏻❤️"

What the bride and groom wore

Both Rashmika and Vijay were dressed as a traditional Telugu bride and groom. Rashmika opted for an orange and gold saree and wore heavy gold jewellery all over. As she made her entry, Rashmika could be seen draped in a veil on her head, but she took it off during the ceremony.

Vijay, meanwhile, wore the traditional white dhoti and draped a red stole around him. Vijay also wore gold cufflets which gave him a royal look.

In the photos that the two shared, both Rashmika and Vijay could be seen beaming at each other. Some photos showed Rashmika getting emotional, while in one photo, she could be seen planting a kiss on Vijay's nose.