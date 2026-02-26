Rishab Shetty walks away as he is asked about Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in a Telugu ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday morning. The couple’s wedding ceremony was an intimate one with only their closest friends and family in attendance. While some celebrities were invited, including filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy, many other Kannada and Telugu stars were not invited. Actor—filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party, was asked about the wedding recently. Rishab chose not to respond.

Rishab Shetty refuses to comment on Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding

Rishab Shetty recently attended the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam after the launch of his next film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. He spoke to the press about how happy he was to be there and answered questions about his darshan, Jai Hanuman, and more.

He was also asked whether, like Rakshit Shetty, who is one of his closest friends, he would have a niche in devotional films. He responded that they’re all artists, and that it's good roles and opportunities that let them decide what they do. Rakshit Shetty also happens to be Rashmika’s ex-fiancé. When a reporter asked Rishab, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” Rishab simply smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away.

What’s the feud between Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna

For the unversed, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit, who is 13 years older than her, in 2017. She was 21 and relatively new in the industry. The pair called off their engagement in 2018. In 2023, while talking about her debut, Rashmika referred to her ex’s production house, Paramvah Studios, as ‘so-called production house’ while making air quotes.

Rishab, seemingly took offence and indirectly hit back at her when he said, “Aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ki actress (These types of actresses), I don’t like them. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers,” while making air quotes too.

Rishab and Rakshit are known to be very close friends and have often publicly backed each other.

Recently, another friend of Rakshit, who also worked on Kirik Party, Pramod Shetty, was also asked about the wedding, and he responded, “I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”

