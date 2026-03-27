/'Fragility and ferocity at once': Geetu Mohandas on how Kiara Advani brings emotional depth to Toxic

A director’s actor in the truest sense, Kiara Advani continues to earn the trust of filmmakers who see in her a rare mix of instinct, intelligence and emotional depth. As a leading lady, she brings both fragility and strength to the screen, adapting seamlessly to the world of every story she becomes a part of. The actress, who is now a new mommy, will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Kannada superstar Yash.

Talking about casting her, director Geetu Mohandas shared that she was her first and only choice to play the role of Nadia, who is reportedly Yash's character's love interest.

“Nadia (portrayed by Advani) embodies fragility and ferocity at once, so from the very beginning, she was my first and only choice. There is something about her screen presence that feels deeply human. Sometimes cinema begins not with logic, but with a feeling, and casting Kiara was exactly that kind of feeling,” the director shared.

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“Her dedication is not loud or performative. It is quiet, disciplined and deeply sincere. She doesn’t just follow directions, she participates in building the emotional architecture of the character. You can see that she has spent time living with the character in her mind long before the camera starts rolling. But what truly sets her apart is her curiosity, which transforms the filmmaking process into a conversation rather than a one-sided direction,” she added.

The much-anticipated action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will release on June 4, 2026, amid the escalating tensions and regional instability in the Middle East. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

Apart from Kiara and Yash, the movie is a star-studded spectacle. It features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.