/Is Yash playing a ‘femboy' and Kiara a lesbian in Toxic? Viral synopsis leaves netizens curious

Yash's Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie, which comes with a team of prolific actors, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria, was set to arrive in theatres on March 19. However, the release of the movie has now been delayed to June 4. As the release of the movie has been pushed, new information about the movie has come to light.

While the makers have kept all the information about the movie under wraps, more details have now been revealed. According to a viral image, Yash is playing the role of Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster who is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia.

After the poster featuring Yash and Kiara was revealed, along with the song ‘’Tabaahi'', it was believed that they were romantically involved. However, it has now been revealed that his character is forced into a relationship with Kiara's Nadia, who is said to be playing a lesbian character.

Set in Goa, the action-thriller will revolve around Raya, a mobster, who is forced into a relationship with Nadia, who is from a rival team.

According to the screengrab of the Letterboxd, the description of Toxic reads, “In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponizes the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control.”

The screenshot has been going viral across social media.

Commenting on the synopsis, one user wrote,''It's either a wording mistake or the most revolutionary character in the history.''

''Femboy - yash ? Lesbian - Nadia ?,'' another user wrote.

''Wait Kiara is playing a lesbian….? Femboy what’s going on?!!!!!'' another user wrote.

Makers have not reacted to this viral post, and the official synopsis has not been revealed as of now.

“This is some fan edit.'' Another user wrote.

Is this synopsis fake?

Some netizens claimed that this synopsis may be fake and edited out by any individual, refusing to believe that this is the actual synopsis.

Soon after the screenshot went viral, the synopsis of the movie was changed. And when we cross-checked the Letterboxd site, the synopsis that was actually on the site reads,'' Set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.''

