The Nepal floods have exposed the threat posed by glacial lakes in the Himalayas. Now a study has warned that between nine and 12 lakes in Himachal Pradesh are at a "critical" stage. This means that all these lakes could burst as the rising heat breaks down the barriers, creating the threat of similar floods. Researchers at IIT Mandi conducted a study of 2,000 glacial lakes and found that the risk from melting glaciers is rising.

The research states that besides the melting glaciers and the expanding glacial lakes, permafrost loss has also destabilised the terrain. Climate change has triggered conditions to change rapidly under the Himalayan glaciers. With permafrost also melting, the mountain region has become increasingly unstable. Several of the glacial lakes studied by the IIT Mandi scientists have expanded over a decade, with 30 to 60 per cent of them today bigger than what they were 10 years ago.

Four main lakes flagged

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Glaciers are bearing the brunt of rising tourism, pollution and dust deposits, all of which have accelerated the melting. The National Disaster Management Authority has identified four lakes that require immediate attention: Ghepan Lake, Vasuki Lake, Kashang and a lake near Baspa. The threats have expanded due to human-induced changes in the region.

Ghepan Lake, Yoche Lake and Kali Kund Lake pose the greatest risk as they are continuously expanding. Vasuki Lake is also expanding, although the absence of human settlements for kilometres minimises the risk.

The rise in tourism has emerged as one of the major factors affecting the glaciers and the lakes. Carbon and dust are depositing on glaciers, accelerating melting. The melting of permafrost creates instability when the layer above moves.

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