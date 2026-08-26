/Sunken land inhabited 65,000 years ago discovered under Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have found an ancient landscape beneath Australia’s Great Barrier Reef that now stands frozen in time. It comprises rivers, lakes, estuaries, and beaches, all of which were mapped in great detail. The researchers discovered it during a 24-day voyage across the coast of Queensland, Australia. This place was inhabited by indigenous people nearly 65,000 years ago, but started submerging 7,000 years ago.

Helen Bostock, chief scientist for the voyage, said, "First Nations people arrived in Australia over 65,000 years ago when sea levels were 80 meters below present day. At that time, the Great Barrier Reef area was a vast coastal plain bordered by towering forests that stretched inland."

The team undertook the voyage on a ship named Investigator. Darumbal Traditional Owners of Sea Country and the Woppaburra people helped design the voyage. The sonar system on board the vessel found the landscape deep in the sea. Using the data and combining it with the cultural knowledge of the Aboriginal people helped recreate the history of his sunken landscape.

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“Our research has revealed submerged rivers, lakes, estuaries, and beaches in stunning detail that helps tell the story of the First Nations people who lived on this land in times past,” Bostock said.

Reconstructing the history of the sunken landscape

The researchers will next reconstruct the climate of this time, sea level rise, vegetation, and evolution of the southern Great Barrier Reef. During the voyage, they collected more than 20 sediment cores from the seabed to check for fossils, which will reveal what the place looked like thousands of years ago. "Seafloor sediments act like time capsules and allow us to reconstruct the history of the region... and connect this with the cultural stories of the Darumbal people and Woppaburra people," Bostock said.