/Abhijeet Dipke released after fresh arrest, signs peace bond for second time

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was released on Saturday after a Delhi court directed his conditional release in a fresh preventive case linked to protests against alleged electoral irregularities. He was required to sign another peace bond, with police saying the proceedings concerned an alleged breach of peace.

Dipke was detained on Friday while heading towards Connaught Place for the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march. He was subsequently arrested and produced before a Special Executive Magistrate under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Dipke mocks detention after release

Soon after walking out of Mandir Marg police station, Dipke took to X and shared an image of Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Veer-Zaara, who was released after spending 22 years in a Pakistani prison.

"How it feels walking out of jail after 24 hours with no wifi and phone," he wrote.

The latest action follows his detention at Delhi airport on October 10, when police had required him to sign a bond promising not to disturb the peace for one year. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh challenged the fresh arrest, questioning how urging people to unfurl the national flag could constitute an offence.

Neha Bora questions police action

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who was also detained during Friday’s protests, was released early Saturday after completing the required formalities under the Delhi Police Act.

Bora accused the police of unlawful detention and demanded an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and imprisonment.

"I was detained at Mandi House and kept here (at the police station) the whole night, until 5 am. Why are you (police) carrying out these illegal detentions?" she told PTI.

Security tightened in central Delhi

Police said around 150 people were detained on Friday to maintain law and order and prevent traffic disruption. Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in the area.