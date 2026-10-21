/Delhi court releases CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi has ordered the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody. The development comes after the SEM extended their judicial custody by two days on October 19. Delhi Police had sought a further three-day extension.

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site a day earlier. A Special Executive Magistrate sent them to five days of judicial custody on October 14.

The magistrate later cited concerns over public peace and security, stating that the leaders had shown “no respect for law” by repeatedly calling for protests at sites no longer designated for demonstrations.

Delhi High Court questions custody procedure

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court questioned the procedure followed after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka furnished peace bonds worth ₹50,000 each on October 11. The court was hearing their petition challenging a Special Executive Magistrate’s order extending their judicial custody.

The bonds required the two leaders to maintain public peace and refrain from disruptive activities for one year. Their lawyer, Abhik Chimni, was asked why the procedure prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for a breach of the bonds had not been followed.

Justice Subramonium Prasad cautioned that breaking barricades could encourage others to follow, potentially making protests difficult to control. Referring to incidents in other countries, he noted that student protests had escalated into arson and the burning of buildings.