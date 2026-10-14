/Near-miss for Emraan Hashmi: SUV flips mid-air on Gunmaaster G9 climax sets

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi had a narrow escape while shooting a high-risk stunt for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. A BTS video from the sets of the film has been doing the rounds on the internet, which shows a car flipping mid-air, suspended from a crane and crashing onto a van parked below, narrowly missing the actor’s face. The crew was shooting near Bengaluru where the incident took place.

Emraan Hashmi’s narrow escape

The stunt involved a high-risk car flip. The crew reportedly was shooting the climax of Gunmaaster G9 when the car, suspended from a crane, came crashing onto a black van parked right below, coming dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi’s face.

No injuries have been reported so far. The actor’s spokesperson spoke to Indian Express and confirmed the accident indeed took place during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9, but Emraan was “fine”.

This isn’t the first time that the film’s shoot has faced problems. Earlier in June this year, an incident in Haridwar sparked a public uproar. As the cast was shooting in Haridwar, locals protested as many mistook the movie set for a real bar.

"We go to shoot scenes with necessary props, at places without any intention of hurting anybody's feelings. We always respect the system and follow all the rules. After speaking to the local people, we sorted it out," said producer Deepak Mukut, who was taken aback by the accusations.

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