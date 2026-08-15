/Priyadarshan opens up about working with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan: 'Too committed'

Priyadarshan is all set to bring his crime thriller Haiwaan to the big screens on September 11. Reuniting with Akshay Kumar, the veteran filmmaker is also collaborating with Saif Ali Khan for the first time. In a recent interaction, Priyadarshan shared his experience of working with the actor and described Khan as too committed and always eager to learn, experiment, and explore new ideas.

Priyadarshan's experience of working with Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan have joined hands for the first time in the upcoming psychological thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film’s release, the veteran filmmaker opened up about his experience of working with the Pataudi Nawab and praised the actor’s dedication to his craft.

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Speaking in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan described Khan as a mature child and stated, “He has a lot of questions every time, and of course every actor has the right to ask questions, but the moment it is answered, he just obeys you. After two days, I found that there were no questions, so I asked him in the morning, ‘Any questions?’ He said, ‘No sir, now I know what you want to shoot.’ That actually builds our confideinwith each other, and that is the way it went on. Saif is too committed.”

Continuing his saying about the Salaam Namastey actor, Priyadarshan revealed a habit that is often difficult to find among actors. He said that Saif reads books between shots instead of being glued to his phone. He added that Saif is a voracious reader with an impressive knowledge of the world around him.

“I could discuss a lot of things with him because I am a huge Pataudi Nawab fan, so I spent a lot of time with him. He also gifted me a nice book with Pataudi’s autograph, so I really enjoyed being with him. I found him a very obedient actor, a little greedy, but a very obedient actor, so that is the best part about him. I think he developed a certain kind of confidence in me, which really helped me take the film forward in a very smooth way,” Priyadarshan stated.

Saif Ali Khan on his role in Haiwaan

In a conversation with Variety India, Saif shared that he will play an Indian version of a blind samurai. Reflecting on the new challenge in his acting career, Khan stated, “It was something completely new for me. More importantly, it’s a character written for the audience to genuinely feel for, which I haven’t really had much of, for whatever reason. I’m really happy I got this role."

“Working with Priyadarshan sir was amazing. It reminded me of Clint Eastwood, very economical and absolutely sure of what he wanted. We rarely did more than one take. I like doing a few takes, but you adapt to whoever you’re working with. It was interesting to be completely ready for that very first take, and somehow it really worked,” Saif Ali Khan stated.

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