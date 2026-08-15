/Yash reacts to intimate scenes with Kiara Advani: 'I haven’t even kissed'

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is gearing up as one of the biggest releases of 2026, and the film has already created a massive buzz among netizens. One of the major talking points about the action thriller is the allegations of “vulgarity,” be it in the teaser or the song Tabaahi.

Now, ahead of its theatrical release, Yash has addressed the controversy and offered his perspective about the intimate scenes.

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Yash on vulgarity allegations

While speaking at Aap Ki Adalat, Yash addressed the controversy, saying, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (Vulgarity is wrong. I haven’t even kissed, as you may have noticed)."

He went on to explain, "Ek line hai, woh humko bhi pata hain. You have to shoot in an aesthetic way aur baad me jo vicerally lagta hain na, that is the impact of cinema. Woh ek creator ka voice hota hain (There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator’s voice)."

Yash on the film

Alongside addressing the matter, he also talked about the idea behind the movie. "Toxic is for Gen-Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors. Us generation ke baare mein aap log jo questions puchte ho usme kya galti hain, kyun aisa fixed rules hai, kyun aisa hi karna chahiye. Whatever your thoughts are, it's the primary conversation of the film. (It is about the questions you ask about that generation - what is wrong with them, why there are fixed rules, why things have to be done a certain way)," he added.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The film reportedly has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes.