/Yash’s nude scene in Toxic trailer goes viral; netizens compares it to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was unveiled on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into the dark world of the action thriller. While the 4.38-minute clip received widespread praise for the scale and performance, many also questioned a particular sequence that quickly took over social media.

In the scene, Yash appears bare-bodied while holding a bottle, with the intimate area censored in the trailer. The brief shot has sparked conversation across social media, and many viewers also drew parallels with Ranbir Kapoor’s bold sequence in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 film Animal.

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Internet reacts to Yash's nude scene

As soon as the trailer surfaced online, social media users began sharing side-by-side images of Yash and Ranbir from the respective films. Reacting to the sequence, one X user wrote, "Yash done PHD in copying and Inspiring Ranbir." Another said, "Seeing this still reminded me of Ranbir Kapoor's from Animal."

"Copy from Animal?" said one. "Bro thinks he’s Ranbir Kapoor," read another comment.

However, some fans also showed support to the actor, saying, "Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like."

While one user claimed, "This movie will not be 10% of Animal." Another user said, "Just adding adult scenes and nudity doesn't mean it will match the intensity or standards of Animal."

Why are fans comparing Toxic to Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal became one of the most commercially successful Indian films of 2023 despite generating considerable backlash over its violence and portrayal of masculinity.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film followed Ranvijay as his struggling relationship with his father, Balbir Singh, shaped his violent journey.

The film’s bold imagery and mature content became frequent talking points during its theatrical run. Now, Yash’s Toxic appears to be exploring a similarly dark and violent space, which has led some viewers to draw comparisons between the two films.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the cast also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. They play Ganga, Nadia, Elizabeth, Mellisa and Rebecca, respectively.



The period action thriller is set against the backdrop of Goa’s criminal underworld. The trailer has revealed that Yash is portraying dual roles. Venkat K. Narayana is producing the film under KVN Productions, with Yash backing it through Monster Mind Creations.