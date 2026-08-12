/Haiwaan teaser out! Akshay Kumar is after Saif Ali Khan’s blind character

Surely one of the most interesting releases of the year. Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming action thriller Haiwaan, which reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years, is set for release soon. And with the release right around the corner, the makers are keeping fans’ excitement on edge with every little detail.

Today, K. Venkat Narayana’s KVN Productions and Thespian Films dropped the first teaser, and it’s super intense. It will raise the bar to the next level.

Haiwaan teaser: Saif Ali Khan is blind, and Akshay Kumar is after him

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The 45-second teaser starts with a serious humming tone in the background. With a monochrome setting, it begins with Khan’s character talking on the phone in a dark room. The lighting is low, and all you see is the shadow of a man. Then the man is revealed as Akshay, who seems to be keeping an eye on Khan's character, who is blind.

Khan is walking with the help of a stick and is checking the time on his braille watch. But what Akshay is doing is following him. Is he keeping an eye on him? Or is he after him?

Then the focus shifts to Khan, who is wearing a beanie and is casually dressed, chasing someone through corridors. The teaser doesn’t reveal much. But one thing that is sure is that this is going to be dark, and one of the more serious outings for both Akshay and Priyadarshan in a long time.

As the teaser has begun making a splash, Akshay Kumar shared insights into his ‘evil’ character, revealing that he always wanted to play a psycho on-screen.

“As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades; he's out-and-out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on screen,” he says and further explains how this film allows him to challenge himself as an actor. “With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me,” he states.