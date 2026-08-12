/'I get there on bus & leave in a Bugatti': When Georgina talked about her early romance with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are married! After over a decade of dating, the couple got engaged on Aug 11, and exactly a year after, they got married. In the span of 10 years, their love story has unfolded in front of the entire world. They made things official in 2017, a year after they met, at a Gucci store in Madrid.

In her Netflix series, I Am Georgina, she talked about the first time the Portuguese star walked into the Gucci store. What she calls destiny happened on the day she was covering a shift for a colleague.

Recalling the first time she met her now-husband and how their love story began, she remembered a very handsome man walking into the store.

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“I see a very handsome man appear, almost two metres tall. He was with a boy and some friends. And I stand frozen. Junior stands before me, very well behaved. He greets me. It was very funny. The kid had said hi to me, of course, to a young, pretty girl.”

It was love at first sight, and both felt it. Recalling the exact moment she met Cristiano Ronaldo at the Gucci store in Madrid, Georgina said she was too shy to even look him in the eye.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, remembers it as the moment “it clicked.”

“I started feeling butterflies in my stomach, like, ‘Huh, what’s going on with me?’ I didn’t want to look him in the eye, I was very shy,” she recalled. Added on this, Ronaldo said, “That’s when I went in and saw Gio. She was already done with work. And it was like a moment that clicked. We clicked.”

A fairytale love story

Ronaldo and Georgina’s love story took off quickly, and it’s the kind of story many girls dream of. But for Gio, it was happening in real life. Talking about her early days of romance, she revealed how Ronaldo used to pick her up from the store in his Bugatti.

Talking about her early days of romance, she revealed how Ronaldo used to pick her up from the store in his Bugatti.

“Many times, he’d come after work. He would come, I remember once, in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. I get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean, people couldn’t believe it,” she said.

From 2016 to 2026, Ronaldo and Georgina have only grown stronger. But in the initial stage, it wasn’t what he expected.