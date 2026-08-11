/Verity trailer unveiled: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson lead a twisted story of secrets, obsession and deception

The trailer for Verity has been unveiled, giving viewers a glimpse of a mysterious story where the truth is difficult to distinguish from fiction. Starring Anne Hathaway as celebrated author Verity Crawford, Dakota Johnson as writer Lowen Ashleigh and Josh Hartnett as Verity’s husband, Jeremy Crawford, the film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Verity trailer

The story follows Lowen, who finds herself at the centre of the Crawford family's complicated world after she is approached by Jeremy with an unusual professional opportunity.

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Verity, who is unable to continue working after a serious health condition, needs someone to complete her autobiography and Lowen is brought in for the job.

The assignment initially appears to be a major opportunity for the struggling novelist, but things take a turn once Lowen moves into the Crawford estate and begins going through Verity's writing.

The trailer further explores the complicated dynamic between Lowen, Verity and Jeremy as professional boundaries begin to disappear.



"A writer’s words should be honest, bloody, and a little bit terrifying," before Hathaway's character delivers an equally chilling warning towards the end: "This is your final warning: only darkness ahead," the film's synopsis reads.

With its isolated setting and psychological mystery, Verity appears to be crafting a story in which neither the characters nor the audience can easily determine whom to trust.

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About Verity

The cast also features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner, KK Moggie, Michael Abbott Jr and Irina Dvorovenko. The project also marks another collaboration between Showalter and Hathaway following The Idea of You, the 2024 romantic drama based on Robinne Lee's novel.

The movie is also the latest screen adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel, after It Ends with Us, Regretting You and Reminders of Him.

The screenplay has been written by Nick Antosca, with Michael Showalter directing the adaptation. The psychological thriller explores themes of trust, deception, obsession and the dangerous consequences of uncovering someone else's secrets.