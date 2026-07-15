/Anne Hathaway was 'shocked' to learn about her third pregnancy, says baby no 3 is a 'buzzer-beater'

Anne Hathaway is currently soaking in the happiness of expecting her third child and celebrating her upcoming movie,The Odyssey, in which she will appear as Penelope alongside Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Zendaya, and many others. Anne recently appeared on Seth Meyers's show in a sparkling white ensemble and opened up about how her third pregnancy was a shock to her and her husband, Adam Shulman.

Anne Hathaway on expecting baby number 3

While marking her appearance at Seth Meyers' show on July 13, The Odyssey actress spoke about how her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman came as a surprise, calling the experience amazing.

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The 43-year-old actress said, "Oh my gosh. It's amazing. It's amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked."

Continuing, The Devil Wears Prada star joked that when they found out about the pregnancy, they were initially shocked. "We were so shocked it went this way, so we're calling this one our buzzer-beater," Hathaway said.

Anne was also present at The Odyssey NYC premiere in a sparkly crisscross gown. Hathaway opened up about the deep bond she shares with her husband, Adam Shulman while speaking to E! at the premiere.

“I am one of the luckiest people on planet Earth. I met my soulmate, and we decided to get married and have a family,” said the actress.

What did Anne Hathaway wear on Seth Meyers' show?

Hathaway stunned in an off-white two-piece couture ensemble featuring a sheer tunic overlay and flowy bottoms. To complete the look, the actress wore wedge heels and silver jewellery, minimal makeup, and her signature voluminous blowout.

Anne Hathaway–Adam Shulman love story

Hathaway met actor, producer, and jewellery designer Adam Shulman in 2008 at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Later, in September 2012, the two took their relationship to the next level and got married in a private ceremony. Together, they share two sons, Jonathan and Jack. In June 2026, the actress announced her third pregnancy.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is a grand-scale mythic action epic directed by Christopher Nolan. Scheduled for a worldwide release, the movie is set to hit cinemas on July 17, 2026. It follows the Greek hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) and his perilous, decade-long journey home from the Trojan War to his family in Ithaca.