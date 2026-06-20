/Anne Hathaway is pregnant! Everything to know about her family, husband Adam Shulman, children and personal life

On June 19, 2026, the Devil Wears Prada star announced her third pregnancy in a sweet and heartwarming manner. While appearing in a white ensemble, the actress quickly showcased her baby bump, smiled at the camera, and ran away. She used "Baby, I'm Yours" as the song for her Instagram reel. The video became an instant hit, and fans and the industry flooded the comment section congratulating the actress on the big news.