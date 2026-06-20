/Anne Hathaway is pregnant! Everything to know about her family, husband Adam Shulman, children and personal life

Anne Hathaway enters her to-be-mom phase. The actress is expecting her third child and announced the big news with her fans and the audience on Instagram on June 19.
Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy on June 19 on Instagram in a most beautiful and heartwarming way. As the actress kept her personal life pretty private, the fans are expressing their interest in knowing about her husband and the number of children the couple has. Let's delve in to know more.
Anne Hathaway is a prominent actress in Hollywood. Through her remarkable on-screen persona and charismatic performance in multiple blockbuster hits, the actress has earned multiple awards and accolades, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and an Emmy Award. Beginning her career at an early age, the actress is now considered one of the most successful performers in Hollywood.
Anne Hathaway tied the knot on September 29, 2012, with her longtime beau, Adam Shulman. He is an actor and producer. Reportedly, the actors first met in 2008, dated for four years, took their relationship to the next level, and married in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California.
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman welcomed their first child, a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. It is believed that the couple kept the middle name of their child in homage to Hathaway’s family. Hathaway consistently kept her children out of public eyes.
Hathaway made headlines by announcing her second pregnancy in July 2019. Making Jonathan a big brother, the couple welcomed their second son, Jack, in November 2019. The actress was seen embracing motherhood during her second pregnancy and did not hide her baby bump at any of the events.
On June 19, 2026, the Devil Wears Prada star announced her third pregnancy in a sweet and heartwarming manner. While appearing in a white ensemble, the actress quickly showcased her baby bump, smiled at the camera, and ran away. She used "Baby, I'm Yours" as the song for her Instagram reel. The video became an instant hit, and fans and the industry flooded the comment section congratulating the actress on the big news.